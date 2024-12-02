Alviere launches three platform updates





Person-to-Person (P2P) Transfer Functionality enables program users to transmit funds from one person's wallet to another inside the Alviere ecosystem. Most crucially, P2P payments are settled quickly, providing customers access to cash faster than ACH transfers, which might take two or more days to complete. P2P functionality will retain customers within an enterprise's financial ecosystem for longer by satisfying more of their everyday financial demands.











Direct Deposit Switch helps clients stay engaged with their accounts and is a key driver of account profitability, but replacing a bank account on file has typically been fraught with difficulty, fraud, and laborious operations. With the release of the Direct Deposit Switch SDK, organisations can now simply let their customers set up direct deposit to their account wallet, with the option of depositing all or part of their salary. Clients may now transfer funds from their current bank account to their new company virtual account via direct deposit.

Customers may easily link their current account to a new Branded Bank Account using Plaid's secure account linking, all within the same user experience. Alviere now supports Plaid's Web SDK, in addition to Plaid's iOS and Android platforms, allowing business clients to utilise the Web to link consumer bank accounts to Alviere wallets.





Alviere’s recent development

Alviere's product portfolio is expanding. The platform announced in March 2022 that AutoPayPlus will be the first to offer the former's product to dealerships across the US. AutoPayPlus now gives prepaid promotional debit cards to automobile purchasers who join its automated loan payment program, which can only be used at the selling dealership's service department.

A few months later, it partnered with card issuer Marqeta to provide financial services throughout Europe as well as the UK. This collaboration enables Alviere's corporate clients to issue branded cards to their consumers throughout the European Economic Area and the UK, capitalising on the embedded finance market opportunity.

It just launched an embedded finance platform, which will allow brands to collaborate with banks to offer financial goods such as payment services, cash transfers, branded bank accounts, branded cards, and gift cards. A platform like this has advantages for both banks and retail businesses.





The advantages of embedded finance

Embedded finance is quickly growing around the world. This is happening mostly in retail but also in the small business categories. Ecommerce payments and integrated consumer credit in retail are two of the most developed consumer use cases. Examples for small firms include embedded payments in working capital management and embedded payday loans in payroll and accounting services.

The growing need for simpler, faster, and more accessible financial services, as well as an increase in online transactions, has spurred platform ecosystems. As a result, the idea of embedded finance as a whole is enhanced. Companies, shops, and corporations are incorporating it into their transaction systems to improve the efficiency of financing.

With so many far-reaching areas for embedded finance to take root, it provides businesses with new income opportunities, develops more trust in innovative financial services, raises demand for integrated experiences, and drives the adoption of new technological breakthroughs. Some expect that by 2026, embedded finance would have a market value of more than USD 138 billion.