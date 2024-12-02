Alviere announces partnership with Coppel





Following this collaboration, unbanked and underbanked customers from the US will have the ability to access digital financial services, using the embedded platform provided by Alviere.

Coppel Access, the new mobile wallet solution, was developed in partnership with Appriza Pay, a cross-border payments platform that enabled Grupo Coppel’s subsidiary from America to integrate financial products and services into its already existing offerings. Included in Coppel Access will be multiple solutions, such as diverse payment services and methods, physical and digital debit cards, as well as fast, secure, and convenient remittances to Mexico.

Furthermore, Coppel Access offers FDIC-insured accounts, aiming to improve the overall customer experience, as well as fostering financial inclusion and development.

According to the press release, the partnership focuses on making the client’s transaction and payments processes faster and more secure, while prioritising their preferences and needs. Using Coppel Access, users from the US can now manage their money more efficiently. One of the features allows customers to make transactions and payments with their families, friends, or acquaintances in Mexico faster, without the need of waiting in lines to send the money in cash. The new platform makes it possible for them to send everything from the application, safely and rapidly.











Alviere’s development strategy

US-based embedded finance platform Alviere provides companies and businesses with a single-integration plug-and-play software service, as well as many other products. Alviere streamlines and automates the delivery and transfer of multiple financial solutions, including banking, mobile payments, payment processing, cross-border currency exchange, and card issuance. All its services aim to provide companies with the possibility to strengthen their trust and relationship with their customers while increasing revenue and maximising profits.

The company had multiple partnerships and releases in the last couple of months.

In July of 2022, Alviere announced the launch of an embedded finance platform that offered brands the possibility to partner with banks, in order to provide financial products like fund transfers, branded bank accounts, gift cards, payments services, and branded cards.

Using this platform, companies like Coppel can drive revenue, retain loyal customers, and boost brand advocacy. The service aimed to provide benefits for both banks and retail brands. The companies can gain customers and revenue in their development process, while banks make their operations more efficient while still having access to customers for deposits and lender loans. Retail brands play the role of intermediaries between the two parties.

Earlier in 2022, Alviere partnered with card issuer Marqeta to deliver financial services across Europe and the UK. This collaboration enabled Alviere’s organisation clients to issue branded cards to their customers in the European Economic Area, as well as the UK. This leveraged the market opportunity for embedded finance. Alviere started to operate as an Electronic Money Institution and Principal Member Card Issuer across the region following this deal.



