allpay, a UK-based public sector payment company, has launched DOSH, a prepaid Mastercard card and app designed to provide financial access to adults excluded from conventional banking services.

The product has entered an invite-only rollout following a nine-month pilot phase, with a wider public launch planned in subsequent phases.

DOSH is designed to remove the barriers that prevent many adults from accessing standard banking products, including the absence of traditional identification documents, poor or absent credit history, and mistrust of conventional financial institutions. Approximately one million adults in the UK remain unbanked, according to figures cited in the announcement. The product does not require a credit check and offers flexible identification requirements, including a vouched-for system for those without standard forms of ID.

Product features and distribution

The DOSH card operates on the Mastercard network for contactless in-store and online spending, with cash deposit and withdrawal available at up to 11,500 Post Office branches across the UK. The app includes financial literacy resources and jargon-free guidance designed to improve user confidence and money management capability. Human customer support is available directly through the service.

Furthermore, the invite-only launch phase channels access through housing associations, charities, and public sector organisations that work with individuals likely to benefit from the product. allpay has worked with social housing providers and local authorities for more than 30 years, giving it an established distribution network within the sectors most likely to reach the unbanked population. Individuals can also join a waiting list on the DOSH website to secure early access ahead of the open phase.

Commenting on the news, Michelle Pacey, Managing Director of DOSH, said the pilot demonstrated real demand for a fairer, simpler way to manage money among households facing ongoing financial pressure and limited options, and that the invite-only phase allows the service to grow responsibly while keeping human support central to the experience.