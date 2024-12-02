



Through this move, Regent Bank entered Aeropay’s ecosystem of banking partners, providing clients and end-users access to ACH, Real-time Payments (RTP), and FedNow services. Additionally, the alliance between Aeropay and Regent Bank underlines the significance of a diversified banking network, allowing businesses to maintain constant operations and remove risks. Aeropay integrates with multiple banking partners, in turn ensuring that businesses have multiple banking options, offering continuity in the event of a service disruption.











The partnership with Regent Bank comes just a few months after Aeropay teamed up with Worldpay to optimise gaming payments for operators and players in the US. Aeropay’s account-to-account platform could be embedded into Worldpay’s merchant network, in turn delivering advanced and secure A2A payments and payouts to US gaming operators. At the same time, Worldpay gaming merchants were set to be able to integrate Aeropay’s platform to enable embedded player deposits via bank payments (ACH), instant player withdrawals (RTP), and a suite of additional features.





Aeropay and Regent Bank’s offering

Aeropay’s banking network offers a diverse group of financial institutions, enabling businesses to utilise advanced payment technologies. Regent Bank entered this ecosystem, with the financial institution being able to offer customised solutions that cater to businesses, regardless of their size or industry.

Furthermore, leveraging Aeropay’s solutions is set to allow businesses to benefit from simplified integration with their existing financial systems while using compliance and security measures at the core of the platform. As part of their collaboration, Aeropay and Regent Bank plan to offer: