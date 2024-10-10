Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Aeropay partners with Worldpay for gaming payments

Thursday 10 October 2024 14:29 CET | News

Aeropay has announced its partnership with Worldpay in order to optimise gaming payments for operators and players in the region of the US. 

Following this announcement, Aeropay’s proprietary account-to-account platform can be integrated with Worldpay’s extensive merchant network, which will offer advanced and secure A2A payments and payouts to US gaming operators. 

Worldpay gaming merchants will have the possibility to integrate Aeropay’s platform in order to allow embedded player deposits via bank payment (ACH), instant player withdrawals (RTP), as well as a suite of additional features. 

Aeropay has announced its partnership with Worldpay in order to optimise gaming payments for operators and players in the region of the US.

More insights on the Aeropay x Worldpay collaboration

Throughout this partnership, Worldpay and Aeropay aim to improve cost and efficiency for merchants and businesses, as well as the overall user experience for players. As gaming relies on money movement, trust, and responsibility, the collaboration addresses these needs head-on, aiming to improve the process for players and merchants alike. 

Included in the key benefits for gaming operators are instant payouts (Aeropay’s product will transfer funds to players in real-time, even during holidays, weekends, or after business hours, allowing instant player withdrawals directly from their platform), reduced processing costs (gaming merchants will be enabled to bypass card network fees and reduce payment processing costs through the integration of Aeropay’s A2A solutions), as well as stable bank connections (Aeropay’s proprietary bank linking technology, Aerosync, will provide secure connections with player bank accounts in a fast and secure manner). 

In addition, other benefits include guaranteed payment solutions, as Aeropay’s Guaranteed Payment Services will offer a balanced approach that aims to mitigate returns and maximise acceptance rates.  The partnership aims to offer an optimised level of A2A solutions and Aerosync technology, as the companies will provide a faster and more efficient transaction option that reduces the time and complexity usually associated with traditional ACH setups. 


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: parntership, payments , gambling, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: AeroPay, Worldpay
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

AeroPay

|

Worldpay

|
Discover all the Company news on AeroPay and other articles related to AeroPay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like