



Through this collaboration, Adyen and Fiskil intend to simplify how businesses connect their financial data, minimising complexities and ensuring an optimal and secure process. By utilising Fiskil’s banking API, Adyen is set to be able to offer merchants a more efficient onboarding process, mitigating delays and augmenting the customer experience. Additionally, with real-time financial data, the company aims to support businesses in onboarding more conveniently, enabling them to benefit from a simplified and safe process.











Moreover, Adyen’s commitment to financial inclusion and advancement falls in line with Fiskil’s mission to offer data-sharing solutions that allow businesses to operate with increased agility and trust. The two companies intend to leverage Open Banking for additional use cases besides onboarding and verification. Through Fiskil’s infrastructure, Adyen seeks to discover more applications, including credit risk assessment and transaction intelligence, supporting the development of augmented financial products and services.

The move comes amidst a shift in Australia’s Open Banking landscape, with the market opening up to more possibilities in data-driven financial services after the federal government’s strategic change of the Consumer Data Right (CDR) in 2024 and the designation of non-bank lenders in March 2025. By teaming up with an Australian fintech company, Adyen underlines its confidence in the local regulatory environment and in the infrastructure that can assist enterprise-grade deployments.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Adyen mentioned that working with Fiskil enables their company to expand its Open Banking capabilities in Australia, providing simplified and scalable solutions for account verification and onboarding. Also, as the company grows its worldwide reach, this partnership supports it in delivering more opportunities for merchants and businesses.





Latest news from Adyen

To further scale its presence and capabilities across industries and regions, Adyen recently entered into several collaborations, aiming to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of both individuals and businesses. For example, the end of April 2025 saw Adyen expanding its partnership with Vietnam Airlines, enabling the latter to process transactions globally. By integrating with Adyen, Vietnam Airlines was set to be able to provide more efficient transactions in credit cards and selected local payment methods, including Alipay and WeChat Pay.

