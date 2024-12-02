AAZZUR partners with Thinslices





Following this collaboration, AAZZUR is set to provide customers with its comprehensive tech stack and it will combine its services with Thinslices’ expertise in the digital product development processes. The aim of the partnership is to provide secure embedded finance integrations to customers and clients, with no need for internal teams.

Furthermore, the companies aim to deliver original services that are suitable for both startups and corporates, in order to have a lasting impact on their overall development process, with reduced costs and accelerated time to market their businesses.









AAZZUR’s strategy of development

AAZZUR represents a company that provides embedded finance orchestration of smart tech, lending, wealth, banking, and ecommerce for enterprises and businesses around the world. The Germany-based embedded finance integrator AAZZUR had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the globe.

In May 2023, the company announced its partnership with Salt Edge in order to improve its Open Banking offerings and accelerate the overall go-to-market suite of products for its clients. The strategic deal was aimed to see Salt Edge’s Open Banking technology and compliance service integrated into the embedded finance ecosystem of AAZZUR. This incorporation was set to enable AAZZUR to extend its Open Banking solutions and capabilities even further, providing its users with enhanced financial insights, financial data security, as well as risk management capabilities.

Moreover, Salt Edge enabled AAZZUR’s customers to meet the strict Open Banking requirements of the industry in order to deliver seamless and secure services in a fast and efficient manner. The clients were allowed to benefit from Salt Edge’s financial API platform, as well as its PSD2 Compliance Solution, which was set to make the entire process safer.

Earlier in March 2023, AAZZUR teamed up with Unified Data Platform and aggregator company Sikoia to improve its portfolio of solutions and accelerate its overall speed to market. The deal was set to see Sikoia’s customer onboarding and risk assessment offerings incorporated into the AAZZUR embedded finance ecosystem. Sikoia’s data and decisioning services were combined with AAZZUR’s credit and lending offerings, while its data insights were planned to expand the ability of AAZZUR’s customers to understand, manage, and mitigate the risks they might face during the procedures.

The collaboration enabled the companies to provide end-to-end services to their clients and users, which combined AAZZUR’s UX and frontend offerings together with their decisioning process and orchestration layer that streamlined customer onboarding and risk assessment.