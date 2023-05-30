AAZZUR augments its Open Banking offering with Salt Edge

The collaboration will see Salt Edge’s Open Banking technology and compliance solution integrated into AAZZUR’s embedded finance ecosystem. This integration will enable AAZZUR to extend its open banking offerings even further while providing its clients with better financial insights, risk management capabilities, and financial data security.
Salt Edge enables AAZZUR’s clients to meet strict Open Banking requirements while delivering innovative solutions faster than before. At the same time, those same clients will benefit from Salt Edge’s financial API platform, its PSD2 Compliance Solution, making the innovation more secure. In the end, the final user enjoys an upgraded customer experience which includes enhanced onboarding and risk assessment capabilities, enriched financial data insights, comprehensive financial data security, and overall fairer services.
Executives from AAZZUR said they’re keen on collaborating with Salt Edge and integrating an Open Banking gateway into their smart finance ecosystem. Salt Edge is a company that has started in aggregation but has taken things to the next level. Salt Edge impresses on growth, resilience, and ingenuity. They are happy about joining forces and deploying the new solutions to their customer base.
Also commenting on this partnership, Salt Edge’s officials said they’re thrilled to join forces with AAZZUR, an innovative platform for embedded finance, both sharing a common goal to build a world where better financial well-being is effortless. They double their forces to bring innovations to the financial landscape through seamless Open Banking solutions. Now more banks and EMIs will become Open Banking compliant while having at the core a perfect match between customer safety and convenience.
AAZZUR provides embedded finance orchestration of smart tech, banking, lending, wealth, ecommerce, and more. For enterprises, financial-services companies and startup-ventures that want to launch or digitise embedded financial services, AAZZUR’s API platform and smart front-end solutions get the job done. AAZZUR provides a fintech Platform-as-a-Service that accelerates time to market and revenue and minimises investment in technology. With AAZZUR clients can be connected to the world of fintech with one integration.
