10x Banking and Tweezr have partnered to help banks reduce risk and gain visibility into legacy systems ahead of core migration.

The collaboration combines Tweezr's deterministic AI-based analysis of legacy codebases with 10x Banking's cloud-native core platform and migration tooling.

Addressing a persistent barrier to core transformation

One of the most significant obstacles in core banking modernisation is the lack of clear, reliable understanding of how legacy systems behave. Decades of customisation, undocumented business logic, and tightly coupled dependencies make it difficult for banks to assess the full scope and risk of a migration project before committing to one. This uncertainty has historically contributed to delayed or abandoned transformation programmes.

Through the partnership, 10x Banking customers can deploy Tweezr's technology to analyse legacy systems directly from source code. The tool surfaces hidden business rules, technical dependencies, and data flows, producing what the companies describe as a deterministic, explainable view of system behaviour. In addition, this analysis is intended to help migration teams assess impact, validate assumptions, and map critical functionality before and during the transition to the 10x Banking platform.

Regulatory context and execution risk

According to the official press release, the partnership also reflects a broader regulatory dimension. Banking supervisors in multiple jurisdictions have increasingly held senior leaders accountable for operational resilience, including the management of technology change. Understanding exactly how a legacy system behaves is relevant not only to technical execution but also to demonstrating regulatory compliance during a migration. Tweezr's approach, grounded in source code analysis rather than estimation, is positioned to support that requirement.

Through the process of pairing this system-level visibility with 10x Banking's delivery methodology, the two companies aim to give banks a more structured path to replacing monolithic cores. The expected outcome, as described by both parties, is reduced execution risk, improved planning precision, and faster transition timelines.

10x Banking operates a cloud-native core banking platform designed to support real-time processing and flexible product configuration. Its customer base includes institutions undertaking or planning full core replacement programmes.