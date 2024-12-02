SEPA API Access Scheme – the evolving ecosystem and what's next for the Scheme

Figure 1 - SEPA API Scheme

How will the SEPA API Access Scheme impact ongoing workstreams and initiatives such as e-identity, Request-to-Pay, instant payments, and EPI?

As mentioned, the scheme will primarily further PDS2 efforts – particularly in the context of payment initiation services (PIS) and account information services (AIS) – and help create a fully integrated European payments market. In doing so, the scheme will create incentives for Account Servicing Payment Service Providers (ASPSPs),which are traditional banks and other financial institutions, to align their service development with the market needs of third-party providers.

Beyond this, the scheme will also enhance existing payments infrastructures and, ultimately, improve the entire customer journey by enabling value-added services from payment initiation right through to execution (see Figure 2).

It will also benefit a host of other workstreams and initiatives. For Request to Pay – an umbrella term for various scenarios in which a payee takes the initiative to request a specific payment from the payer – the scheme will act as a business model for ASPSPs.

Once implemented by ASPSPs, this will also complement the European Payment Initiative (EPI), which aims to create a unified pan-European payment solution by fostering consumer reach in Europe.

What are the initiative’s next steps and the main goals to be accomplished by the SEPA API Access Scheme?

The next step will be to move from the conceptual phase to the delivery phase by implementing the scheme for payments. To do this, we will need to create a stakeholder group, codify the rules of the scheme, and, ultimately, launch the scheme itself – implementing the requirements laid out in the Working Group’s recent report and aligning with relevant actors and regulatory bodies to promote adoption.

The second step will likely begin at the end of 2021, where we will need to explore the implementation beyond payments, as well as frame the ecosystem beyond finance itself. This will involve creating a cross-industry working group and drafting an approach for an Open Data Economy in Europe. There are also calls to further identify, describe, and prioritise business requirements by asset class, as well as validate, amend and/or extend scheme requirements defined for the payments asset class to address the needs of other asset classes. Exciting times lie ahead – stay tuned!

The interview was originally published in The Paypers` Open Banking report 2021.

About Christian Schäfer

Christian is a Director at the Corporate Bank of Deutsche Bank. As global Product Management Head, he is responsible for managing corporate payment product portfolios globally. He has held various regional and global product management positions at Deutsche Bank. In addition to his current role, he led the group-wide PSD2 programme and co-chaired the ERPB working group on the development of a SEPA API access scheme.

About Deutsche Bank