Worldline extends its partnership with ASDA

Tuesday 2 April 2024 13:21 CET | News

France-based digital payments firm Worldline has extended its 16-year partnership with UK-based supermarket group ASDA.

 

This partnership, initially set for five years, comes in the context of a significant increase in online food and grocery shopping in the UK, projected to reach GBP 29.3 billion by 2025 according to Statista. One of ASDA's primary goals is to improve its user experience by investing strategically in its payment services. The partnership consolidates the entire payment process chain under Worldline as a single provider. ASDA integrates Worldline's omnichannel payment solution, including terminals, acquiring services, and smart routing through Worldline Payment Orchestration, across its operations serving around 800,000 weekly deliveries. 

By leveraging Worldline's expertise, ASDA anticipates gaining valuable insights into customer behaviour, enabling specifically designed offerings to meet evolving needs. The partnership is expected to drive a significant increase in transactions through Worldline's payment gateway, with a majority occurring in-store complemented by online purchases. 

Worldline's solution ensures stable acceptance and high-quality standards both in-store and online, covering gateway and hardware capabilities end-to-end. In the company press release, representatives from Worldline Merchant Services UK, expressed enthusiasm about the extended partnership with ASDA, citing it as a significant endorsement of Worldline's payment solution's suitability for large grocery retailers. 

In turn, officials from ASDA, highlighted the expected operational efficiencies and improved customer relevance resulting from the partnership with Worldline. They also brought up the importance of leveraging Worldline's platform and value-added services to adapt to changing customer shopping habits effectively.

 

More information about the two companies 

ASDA represents the UK's third-largest supermarket chain, serving over 18 million customers weekly in stores and online. Worldline provides payment technology and solutions created specifically for various markets and industries. In March 2024,  Worldline revealed that Turkey’s Central Bank (TCMB) approved its collaboration with fintech company Lidio.  

Specifically, Worldline’s partnership with Lidio was authorised by TCMB, allowing the acceptance of payments for global online businesses from Turkey. Through this strategic collaboration, Worldline and Lidio intended to support global online businesses to receive a competitive advantage in Turkey’s expanding ecommerce landscape.

For more information about Worldline, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


