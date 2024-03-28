Subscribe
Worldline partners with Lidio

Thursday 28 March 2024

France-based digital payments firm Worldline has announced that Turkey’s Central Bank (TCMB) approved its collaboration with fintech company Lidio

As per the information detailed in the press release, Worldline’s partnership with Lidio was authorised by TCMB, allowing the acceptance of payments for global online businesses from Turkey. Through this strategic collaboration, Worldline and Lidio intend to support global online businesses to receive a competitive advantage in Turkey’s expanding ecommerce landscape.

Worldline – Lidio collaboration objectives

Considering that Turkey’s ecommerce market is on a growth pattern, reaching nearly USD 72 billion in sales in 2023, Worldline and Lidio intend to onboard global enterprise customers that provide payment performance improvements. The two companies are currently working on onboarding firms onto the solution, including a Big Tech customer, underlining the capabilities and compliance with various regulations of the service.

As part of their alliance, Worldline and Lidio provide a joint solution that is set to simplify the process of accepting Turkish payments, while also optimising time, costs, and performance, and ensuring compliance with local regulations. Additionally, the solution includes the acceptance of Troy cards for international businesses, supporting the industry which now has a volume of 19 million and is projected to rise substantially. According to Worldline’s officials, by entering the strategic collaboration with Lidio, the company can ensure that international digital merchants have access to the Turkish market, while also positioning them to secure a successful implementation of their development objectives.

Furthermore, representatives from Lidio underlined that, as ecommerce expands, the company aims to work closely with Worldline to facilitate and participate in this growth. The endorsement from TCMB allows the two enterprises’ strategic, joint ecommerce proposition to provide customers with a simplified solution and ensure increased satisfaction. As a payment service provider, Lidio currently has over 16 million monthly transactions, 54 million tokenised cards in its platform, and 2.8 million consumers using Lidio Pass. The company is committed to making financial technologies accessible to businesses and users of all scales, while also offering them a simplified and efficient experience.

More information about Worldline

With its solutions and services, Worldline aims to support businesses of all sizes to accelerate their growth journey. The company’s advanced payments technology, local expertise, and solutions customised based on markets and industries allow it to enable the development of global businesses. Additionally, Worldline mentions that its corporate purpose is to design and operate improved digital payment and transactional solutions that allow sustainable growth and solidify trust and security. The company intends to make technologies more environmentally friendly, and widely accessible while assisting social transformation.

Keywords: partnership, payments , ecommerce, B2B payments, payment processor
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Lidio, Worldline
Countries: Turkey
Industry Events

