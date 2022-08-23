Walmart+ to add new cashback incentives

The Walmart+ subscription programme will benefit from a new cashback in the form of digital rewards that can further be used for online purchases.
Walmart+ users will be able to browse through Walmart’s mobile app for offers across a range of bestselling products, including household goods, groceries, and pet care. They can later clip these offers like digital coupons that can be used for upcoming purchases.
After every purchase of a rewarded item, Walmart+ members will earn cashback in the form of digital Walmart Rewards, which are saved to their Walmart Wallet in the app. The rewards can be accumulated over time and used for discounted balances on further purchases or additional savings.
Walmart+’s latest cashback programme spots similarities with another giant US retailer, Target, and its discount programme, Target Circle. The latter offers its loyal members digital gift cards for specific products that can later be redeemed at checkout. The main difference between Walmart+ and Target is that the first only targets premium subscribers as opposed to being available to all its online shoppers.
Walmart’s latest feature is the result of the retailer’s partnership with cashback rewards platform Ibotta, announced earlier in 2020 and aims to rival Amazon’s membership subscription programme, Amazon Prime. By comparison, Amazon Prime offers a unique combination of perks and benefits, including fuel discounts, free shipping, contact-free checkout, free streaming, next-day delivery, and exclusive deals.
At the same time, Amazon is facing problems on its own by being investigated by the Federal Trade Commission over allegations that it used its interface design to manipulate customers into signing up for the Amazon Prime membership and making it then difficult to cancel. Moreover, existing members are already debating the utility of the Prime programme after prices in yearly subscription spiked, amid inflation and additional global economic issues.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions