Tilled teams with Aevi to expand omnichannel payments for ISVs

Both companies reportedly plan to empower independent software vendors (ISVs) and vertical software companies seeking to monetise their payments.
Starting out with both five and seven-inch Android solutions with expanded hardware offerings to come, Aevi’s platform allows Tilled to offer white-label functionality to its partners. Each terminal offers customisation options with a partner’s branding, while the Aevi platform also operates as a hardware-agnostic global one.
Tilled empowers ISVs to monetise the payments flowing through their platforms. Through Modern APIs and SDKs, Tilled’s turnkey system allows software companies to be set up and running in a matter of weeks, with no upfront costs or additional headcount required. Without any of the headaches, regulatory compliance, or liabilities of becoming a fully registered facilitator, Tilled makes it easy for any software company to take full advantage of the benefits of payment facilitation. Tilled was founded in 2019 by Caleb Avery and is currently based in Boulder, Colorado.
A recent study published by Transparency Market Research explains that ISVs refer to independent software vendors, a.k.a. a developer and publisher of software based on a customer’s business and technical requirements. ISVs are one of the core groups of the IT industry, as they create, distribute, and integrate advanced technologies and solutions.
Ecommerce ISVs providers enable their ecommerce players to enter a new market by providing smooth and secure payment solutions, mobile commerce, augmented reality, and loyalty management solutions. ISVs for logistics are coming up with new revenue models to take advantage of opportunities in the e-commerce industry.
In this context, according to the study, the global ecommerce ISVs market was valued at USD 10.35 billion in 2021. It is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2031. Transparency Market Research estimates that the global ecommerce ISVs market is expected to reach USD 56.59 billion by the end of 2031.
Aevi connects digital and in-person channels, orchestrates checkout flows, and operates across Europe, Australia, and the US with offices in London, Prague, and Paderborn.
AEVI has been on a path to expand its services portfolio and reach in Europe. In March 2021, the company partnered with Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS) to use their combined technologies and reach with the aim of boosting the omnichannel shopping experience.
