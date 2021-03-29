|
AEVI, Mastercard partner to boost the omnichannel shopping experience

Monday 29 March 2021 14:18 CET | News

Germany-based fintech AEVI and Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS) have announced an expanded partnership to use their combined technologies and reach with the aim of boosting the omnichannel shopping experience.

AEVI integrates payments and data across all customer channels by providing an open platform that is device and solution independent. This platform, combined with MPGS' digital gateway services, provides merchants another choice that brings payments across multiple touchpoints in-store and online.

According to the press release, AEVI and MPGS will initially focus on Europe. By providing access to any payment technology and business solution, the partnership aims to help banks, acquirers, PSPs, ISOs, and ISVs drive digital efficiency and innovation across their payment experiences.

In addition to the commercial relationship, Mastercard will become a minority investor in AEVI, along with existing shareholders Diebold Nixdorf, HPE Growth Capital, and Schroder Adveq, with Diebold Nixdorf remaining as the majority shareholder.


