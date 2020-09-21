|
|
|
|
|
|
Shopee launches new programme to support brands with ecommerce

Wednesday 23 September 2020 15:42 CET | News

Singapore-based ecommerce platform Shopee has launched the Shopee Media Agencies Partner (Smap) programme with five network agencies.

The aim of the programme is to empower Dentsu Aegis Network, Omnicom Media Group, Publicis Groupe, Havas Group and Mediabrands with the ecommerce knowledge and skills they need to help brands and sellers succeed online.

It will cover all seven markets that Shopee operates in, offering local and international brands the opportunity to scale their reach.

In recent news, Shopee and JCB International have entered into a regional agreement to provide online merchants and shoppers with facilitated payment options. The partnership launched in July 2020 in Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, followed by Singapore and the Philippines.


More: Link


Keywords: Shopee, Singapore, ecommerce, international brands
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Singapore
