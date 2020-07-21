Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

JCB, Shopee join forces to offer payment options to Southeast Asian online shoppers

Tuesday 21 July 2020 13:31 CET | News

Shopee and JCB International have entered into a regional agreement to provide online merchants and shoppers with facilitated payment options. 

Through this collaboration, the two Asia-based brands will jointly provide quality ecommerce and payments services for the Southeast Asian market. The partnership will launch in July 2020 in Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, followed by Singapore and the Philippines in the following months. JCB will offer year-round and seasonal discounts and an additional safe and secure payment method for shoppers. Shopee will also promote participating stores that support JCB.

As per a joint report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, the Southeast Asia internet economy has soared to USD 100 billion in 2019, more than tripling in size over the last four years. By 2025, the region's internet economy is expected to grow to USD 300 billion. The report also estimates that 150 million Southeast Asians have bought or sold things online, up three times from 2015.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: JCB, Shopee, partnership, Southeast Asian, online shoppers, ecommerce, online payments, safety, security, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Asia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like