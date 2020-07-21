JCB, Shopee join forces to offer payment options to Southeast Asian online shoppers

Through this collaboration, the two Asia-based brands will jointly provide quality ecommerce and payments services for the Southeast Asian market. The partnership will launch in July 2020 in Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, followed by Singapore and the Philippines in the following months. JCB will offer year-round and seasonal discounts and an additional safe and secure payment method for shoppers. Shopee will also promote participating stores that support JCB.
As per a joint report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, the Southeast Asia internet economy has soared to USD 100 billion in 2019, more than tripling in size over the last four years. By 2025, the region's internet economy is expected to grow to USD 300 billion. The report also estimates that 150 million Southeast Asians have bought or sold things online, up three times from 2015.
