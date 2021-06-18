|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PayMaya expands mobile shopping access to over 350 brands in PayMaya Mall

Friday 18 June 2021 15:10 CET | News

Phillippines-based payments platform PayMaya has updated its mobile shopping offers under its PayMaya Mall feature to include the 350 trusted brands in food, groceries, beauty, fashion, and more.  

Through the PayMaya e-wallet, users can buy groceries and other essentials, ordering food, and checking out beauty or home improvement products. Customers can also avail of up to 100% cashback, outright discounts, freebies, and free delivery when using their PayMaya-linked mobile number to pay for purchases through PayMaya Mall. 

The PayMaya Mall tile in the PayMaya app gives customers access to merchants such as Jollibee, McDonald’s, Chowking, Burger King, Bonchon, Mercury Drug, Rose Pharmacy, AllDay, Landers, FreshMart, Boozy, National Bookstore, Shein, Rustan's, and many others.

For more informations about PayMaya, please access the company profile in The Paypers Company Database


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, ecommerce, marketplace, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Philippines
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like