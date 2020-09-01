Sections
News

Flipkart launches B2B marketplace for kiranas and small sellers

Tuesday 1 September 2020 14:59 CET | News

Walmart-owned Flipkart has launched operations of its B2B marketplace for kiranas and small sellers, called Flipkart Wholesale.

According to Financial Express, the launch comes after the acquisition of Walmart India’s wholesale business. Flipkart Wholesale has launched in Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru and the company stated that it will initially launch the pilot service for the grocery and fashion categories.

Moreover, the app is currently available for Android users, while eligible sellers and kiranas can get up to 15 days of credit to stock up shop with products through Flipkart Wholesale’s Easy Credit benefit. Although Flipkart may choose to increase or decrease the credit limit of the seller, depending on the latter’s purchase and repayment behaviour, the company would levy a late payment fee based on the amount outstanding as on due date. 

Furthermore, the ecommerce company also enables sellers to analyse the demand from customers and the best-selling products based on their location to stock their shops accordingly. Besides, they can place return requests for items to be picked from their doorstep within seven days from the date of delivery of the order, Financial Express reported.


More: Link


