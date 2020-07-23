Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Flipkart buys Walmart's Indian wholesale

Friday 24 July 2020 13:25 CET | News

Walmart has announced it was selling its warehouse club-style Best Price Modern Wholesale business to the Flipkart Group.

Flipkart Group is the India-based ecommerce company in which Walmart has a majority ownership interest, and via this move, Walmart will position itself in India to better take on Amazon.com. Walmart bought a 77% stake in Flipkart in 2018 for USD 16 billion.

In addition, the sale will allow Flipkart to launch a new digital marketplace called Flipkart Wholesale, which will use its supply-chain network to offer kiranas and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) access to an ‘exhaustive’ range of merchandise and easy credit options. Kiranas are small family-owned stores that sell groceries and other goods.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Walmart, India, ecommerce, Flipkart, digital marketplace, supply-chain
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like