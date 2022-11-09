Subscribe
ACI Worldwide modernises payments for Ecentric Payment Systems

Wednesday 9 November 2022 12:50 CET | News

South Africa-based Ecentric Payment Systems has tapped ACI Worldwide’s Omni-Commerce solution to equip its merchants with new and innovative payment options.

 

Ecentric Payment Systems, a long-time ACI customer serving many of South Africa’s retailers, processes more than four billion transactions annually. As the innovative payment service provider (PSP) increases its footprint, it will leverage ACI’s omni-channel payments platform, which provides flexibility to support consumers’ in-store, online and mobile needs.

Adapting to consumer’s payment needs

As consumers’ payment preferences change and their checkout demands increase, it is paramount for merchants to provide optimal experiences, regardless of the channel. ACI Omni-Commerce provides a secure omni-channel payment processing platform that supports the purchasing experiences our consumers are expecting today.

ACI Worldwide’s officials said that they are proud of their long-standing relationships with innovative companies like Ecentric, helping them deliver experiences that ultimately result in more growth opportunities. In the rapidly evolving payments ecosystem, ACI technology solutions enable Ecentric and other PSPs to provide merchants with the necessary flexibility and scalability to deliver optimal experiences to their end customers.

Details about ACI Worldwide’s solution

ACI Omni-Commerce is a secure omni-channel payment processing platform with the flexibility to support merchants’ in-store, online, and mobile needs, and the scalability to power the purchasing experiences that customers are looking for at the moment and in the future. 

It offers support for multiple card payment types (credit, debit, prepaid, EMV, and contactless), global schemes (Apple Pay and Google Pay), and alternative payment methods (BNPL, wallets, loyalty, and QR) and provides access to a global payments network of acquirers and payment providers. Robust payments security is achieved through P2P encryption, merchant, and network tokens.

It also includes ACI Fraud Management for Merchants, a real-time, multilayered fraud management solution designed to meet the requirements of ecommerce merchants and PSPs.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


Keywords: ecommerce, merchant, digital payments, payment processing, omnichannel payments solution
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: ACI Worldwide, Ecentric Payment Systems
Countries: World
ACI Worldwide

|

Ecentric Payment Systems

|
