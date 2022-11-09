ACI Worldwide modernises payments for Ecentric Payment Systems

Ecentric Payment Systems, a long-time ACI customer serving many of South Africa’s retailers, processes more than four billion transactions annually. As the innovative payment service provider (PSP) increases its footprint, it will leverage ACI’s omni-channel payments platform, which provides flexibility to support consumers’ in-store, online and mobile needs.
As consumers’ payment preferences change and their checkout demands increase, it is paramount for merchants to provide optimal experiences, regardless of the channel. ACI Omni-Commerce provides a secure omni-channel payment processing platform that supports the purchasing experiences our consumers are expecting today.
ACI Worldwide’s officials said that they are proud of their long-standing relationships with innovative companies like Ecentric, helping them deliver experiences that ultimately result in more growth opportunities. In the rapidly evolving payments ecosystem, ACI technology solutions enable Ecentric and other PSPs to provide merchants with the necessary flexibility and scalability to deliver optimal experiences to their end customers.
ACI Omni-Commerce is a secure omni-channel payment processing platform with the flexibility to support merchants’ in-store, online, and mobile needs, and the scalability to power the purchasing experiences that customers are looking for at the moment and in the future.
It offers support for multiple card payment types (credit, debit, prepaid, EMV, and contactless), global schemes (Apple Pay and Google Pay), and alternative payment methods (BNPL, wallets, loyalty, and QR) and provides access to a global payments network of acquirers and payment providers. Robust payments security is achieved through P2P encryption, merchant, and network tokens.
It also includes ACI Fraud Management for Merchants, a real-time, multilayered fraud management solution designed to meet the requirements of ecommerce merchants and PSPs.
For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.
