The Paypers' Fraud Prevention in Ecommerce Report is now available

We invited notable experts – industry associations, top players, consultants, and merchants – to share their opinions on the changing face of old types of fraud, suggesting us any reliable strategy to overcome top threats such as account takeover, merchant-initiated fraud, BOPIS fraud, real-time payments fraud, identity fraud, and many more.
In seven comprehensive chapters, we are aiming to keep our readers informed regarding the exact cost and damage of fraud, the known and hybrid types of fraud, why the economics of cybercrime are always in favour of fraudsters when it comes to launching attacks, and how the pandemic created more vulnerabilities in different industries. We are also outlining a few tactics to stay ahead of fraudsters without losing customers or revenue, navigating through prevention strategies and adaptable detection models involving AI, behavioural biometrics, ML technologies, and reliable authentication tools in the PSD2/SCA era.
Download the report to find insights into:
Global trends in ecommerce fraud and useful methods to detect the surge in fraudulent activity – Arvato Financial Solutions, Arkose Labs, Callsign, Fraudio, J.P. Morgan, Merchant Risk Council, Neira Jones, Nethone, Ravelin, SAS Institute, Sift, Sontiq, Signifyd, Wave Financial
The lay of the fraud land: Q&A session with merchants – big names in the merchant industry elaborate on the ecommerce fraud trends that influenced the space – Cornershop by Uber, Insparx, PIMVendors, Rappi, Shutterstock, Vestiaire Collective, Wargaming.net
Did you know? – a one-page educational infographic sequence, showcasing facts and figures on credential stuffing (Arkose Labs), ATO (Ping Identity), policy abuse and refund fraud (Ravelin), synthetic identity and message scams (Callsign), and BOPIS fraud (Arvato Financial Solutions and Sift)
How the fraud ecosystem looks, and the impact left by the perpetual nature of fraud – Scott Augenbaum, Dispute Defence Consulting, Payment Operations Group, ScamAdviser
Identity fraud is still an issue, even when PSD2/SCA knocks on our door, thus improved KYC efficiency and staying compliant is a must – CMSPI, ID Crowd, FBI and Global Data Consortium, Frozen Pii, Netcetera, Payment Systems Regulator, Tenet Compliance & Litigation, Worldline
Who is who in fraud prevention and how they fight attacks in real time – Allyiz, INTECO, Featurespace, Summit Partners, Real Random, Vesta
Mergers & Acquisitions infographic – an accurate picture of the most significant agreements signed so far
Overview of key players’ core services in fraud prevention – information regarding the current security-based products and services on the market
We display a Company profiles section, showcasing details regarding key fraud prevention players, their core solutions, business partners, technology, and many others. The featured companies are also included in our comprehensive company database, giving readers access to a plethora of exclusive insights regarding different capabilities for a safer environment in online payments.
The Report is endorsed by Merchant Risk Council, the leading industry association focused on ecommerce payments and fraud. Our key media partner is Merchant Payment Ecosystem, the biggest conference and expo in Europe for merchant payments professionals.
