|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

The Paypers' Fraud Prevention in Ecommerce Report is now available

Wednesday 17 November 2021 14:39 CET | News

The Paypers has released its The Fraud Prevention in Ecommerce Report 2021/2022, the ultimate source of knowledge that reveals best practices into stopping fraud to convert more orders and increase revenue

We invited notable experts – industry associations, top players, consultants, and merchants – to share their opinions on the changing face of old types of fraud, suggesting us any reliable strategy to overcome top threats such as account takeover, merchant-initiated fraud, BOPIS fraud, real-time payments fraud, identity fraud, and many more.

In seven comprehensive chapters, we are aiming to keep our readers informed regarding the exact cost and damage of fraud, the known and hybrid types of fraud, why the economics of cybercrime are always in favour of fraudsters when it comes to launching attacks, and how the pandemic created more vulnerabilities in different industries. We are also outlining a few tactics to stay ahead of fraudsters without losing customers or revenue, navigating through prevention strategies and adaptable detection models involving AI, behavioural biometrics, ML technologies, and reliable authentication tools in the PSD2/SCA era.

Download the report to find insights into:

Global trends in ecommerce fraud and useful methods to detect the surge in fraudulent activity – Arvato Financial Solutions, Arkose Labs, Callsign, Fraudio, J.P. Morgan, Merchant Risk Council, Neira Jones, Nethone, Ravelin, SAS Institute, Sift, Sontiq, Signifyd, Wave Financial 

  • The lay of the fraud land: Q&A session with merchants – big names in the merchant industry elaborate on the ecommerce fraud trends that influenced the space – Cornershop by Uber, Insparx, PIMVendors, Rappi, Shutterstock, Vestiaire Collective, Wargaming.net

  • Did you know? – a one-page educational infographic sequence, showcasing facts and figures on credential stuffing (Arkose Labs), ATO (Ping Identity), policy abuse and refund fraud (Ravelin), synthetic identity and message scams (Callsign), and BOPIS fraud (Arvato Financial Solutions and Sift)

How the fraud ecosystem looks, and the impact left by the perpetual nature of fraud – Scott Augenbaum, Dispute Defence Consulting, Payment Operations Group, ScamAdviser 

Identity fraud is still an issue, even when PSD2/SCA knocks on our door, thus improved KYC efficiency and staying compliant is a must – CMSPI, ID Crowd, FBI and Global Data Consortium, Frozen Pii, Netcetera, Payment Systems Regulator, Tenet Compliance & Litigation, Worldline 

Who is who in fraud prevention and how they fight attacks in real time – Allyiz, INTECO, Featurespace, Summit Partners, Real Random, Vesta

  • Mergers & Acquisitions infographic – an accurate picture of the most significant agreements signed so far

  • Overview of key players’ core services in fraud prevention – information regarding the current security-based products and services on the market 

We display a Company profiles section, showcasing details regarding key fraud prevention players, their core solutions, business partners, technology, and many others. The featured companies are also included in our comprehensive company database, giving readers access to a plethora of exclusive insights regarding different capabilities for a safer environment in online payments.

The Report is endorsed by Merchant Risk Council, the leading industry association focused on ecommerce payments and fraud. Our key media partner is Merchant Payment Ecosystem, the biggest conference and expo in Europe for merchant payments professionals.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fraud prevention, ecommerce, product launch, cybercrime, fraud detection, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like