Signifyd survey: UK shoppers frustrated with SCA

Wednesday 6 July 2022 14:19 CET | News

Ecommerce and fraud prevention fintech Signifyd has released its latest survey conducted in the UK on 14 March 2022.

The survey details customer confusion and frustration regarding Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) implementation in the UK and mentions that 36% of the respondents said there were unable to complete a transaction because of the new rules.

Although they adhere to and embrace new measures to secure their transactions, UK online customers are not keen on accepting a poorer shopping experience, with 73% of them willing to abandon their cart and retailer altogether if they experience a negative shopping session. 

Enforcement of the SCA in Europe began in January 2021 and has already created a buzz in other markets such as France and Italy due to similar rocky customer experiences. However, despite their complains, most UK clients claim it was worth completing the extra security steps at checkout to prevent fraudulent charges and scammers from having access to their personal data.

According to the new SCA guidelines, online shoppers from Europe must authenticate themselves in two of three ways – through biometrics, a PIN or password, or with a specific device used to complete a transaction. 

To find out more about Signifyd's security solutions, check out its full profile in The Paypers' company database.

Keywords: SCA, identity fraud, fraud prevention, online authentication, multi-factor authentication, biometrics, biometric authentication, survey, scam, online shopping, retail
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Signifyd
Countries: Europe
Fraud & Financial Crime

Signifyd

