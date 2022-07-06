Signifyd survey: UK shoppers frustrated with SCA

The survey details customer confusion and frustration regarding Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) implementation in the UK and mentions that 36% of the respondents said there were unable to complete a transaction because of the new rules.
Although they adhere to and embrace new measures to secure their transactions, UK online customers are not keen on accepting a poorer shopping experience, with 73% of them willing to abandon their cart and retailer altogether if they experience a negative shopping session.
Enforcement of the SCA in Europe began in January 2021 and has already created a buzz in other markets such as France and Italy due to similar rocky customer experiences. However, despite their complains, most UK clients claim it was worth completing the extra security steps at checkout to prevent fraudulent charges and scammers from having access to their personal data.
According to the new SCA guidelines, online shoppers from Europe must authenticate themselves in two of three ways – through biometrics, a PIN or password, or with a specific device used to complete a transaction.
