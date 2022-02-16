SEON to prevent fraud in Buy Now, Pay Later

SEON announced new partnership agreements with two BNPL companies; ViaBill and Tamara. Prior to this, the fraud prevention institution has revealed partnerships with other players in the BNPL space, including, but not limited to Afterpay, Mokka, and Sezzle. By combining data enrichment using digital footprints and modernised device fingerprinting technology, SEON is delivering fraud protection to these businesses when dealing with fake users, fraud rings, and bot attacks.
More broadly, by providing this security, SEON is facilitating the BNPL industry to expand in developing nations. The company’s solution is enabling fintech startups in high-growth countries to enact stringent fraud prevention protocols in a cost-effective manner. It can also be incorporated within existing KYC check protocols, or used to formulate new systems entirely. At its core, the technology has been designed to have minimal impact on the customer experience and buyer journey, according to the company.
