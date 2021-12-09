|
SEON partners with two African neobanks

Thursday 9 December 2021 15:18 CET | News

Hungary-based online fraud fighters SEON has announced new partnership agreements with two African neobanks, Carbon and FairMoney.

With SEON’s help, both companies will now be able to improve risk management performance when onboarding new customers, as the press release says. Specifically, SEON’s solution is helping Carbon, a pan-African digital bank with an active presence in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana to identify synthetic profiles, thus helping the company to grow with less risk. Carbon can also access new data points from customer profiles and create more predictive and stable models within its risk framework.

Likewise, SEON’s digital and social lookup system with device fingerprinting is giving FairMoney better access to reliable data. This access has allowed FairMoney to make its blacklisting process more precise and a streamlining of its customer onboarding process. As a result, the app-based bank, is now able to process loan decisions in eight seconds.

For more information about SEON, check their company profile in our database.


Keywords: SEON, partnership, digital banking, data sharing
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Africa
