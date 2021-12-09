SEON partners with two African neobanks

With SEON’s help, both companies will now be able to improve risk management performance when onboarding new customers, as the press release says. Specifically, SEON’s solution is helping Carbon, a pan-African digital bank with an active presence in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana to identify synthetic profiles, thus helping the company to grow with less risk. Carbon can also access new data points from customer profiles and create more predictive and stable models within its risk framework.
Likewise, SEON’s digital and social lookup system with device fingerprinting is giving FairMoney better access to reliable data. This access has allowed FairMoney to make its blacklisting process more precise and a streamlining of its customer onboarding process. As a result, the app-based bank, is now able to process loan decisions in eight seconds.
For more information about SEON, check their company profile in our database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions