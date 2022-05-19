|
Mastercard deploys biometric checkout in the UAE

Thursday 19 May 2022 13:35 CET | News

Global payment processor and card issuer Mastercard has announced it launched a new Biometric Checkout programme in the UAE.

The technology that uses customers’ face or fingerprint to unlock phones can now be used to help consumers speed their checkout process when shopping. Mastercard’s new biometric programme represents a first-of-its-kind technology framework to establish minimum standards for new ways to pay in stores of all sizes. The programme puts together a set of standards that banks, merchants, and technology providers adhere to, helping to ensure the security and privacy of personal data when 

customers choose to pay via biometrics. Mastercard is currently working with various partners, including PaybyFace, PopID, Payface, Aurus, and Fujitsu to ensure the launch and scale of this new checkout capability globally, leveraging the card issuer’s network of over 90 million locations.

The first pilot of the programme is scheduled to launch in Brazil, and further pilots are planned to roll out in the Middle East and Asia.

