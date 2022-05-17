|
News

Mastercard reveals biometric payments with a smile or wave

Tuesday 17 May 2022 15:11 CET | News

Global payments processor Mastercard has revealed its latest Biometric Checkout Program that makes biometric payments easier than ever.

The trusted technology that uses face or fingerprint recognition to unlock phones will now be embedded into Mastercard’s biometric programme, turning in-person payments into a simple process that can be completed through a quick smile or wave of hand.

The programme outlines a set of standards that banks, technology providers, and merchants can adhere to, helping to ensure the security and privacy of personal data when customers choose to pay via biometric authentication. Participants in the program offer customers the option to conveniently enroll into their biometric checkout services, online or in store, through a merchant or identity provider app. Once authenticated, the checkout queue will not be altered by time spent searching for wallets or money. Consumers can choose to pay their bills via a wave of their hand or a smile into a camera reader.

The new technology ensures a fast, easy, and convenient way to perform payments through a highly secured process that prevents various types of fraud, including card-not-present, and identity theft.
The first pilot of the programme is set to be launched later in May 2022, in Brazil, with Payface and St Marche across supermarkets in Sao Paolo. Future pilots are set to be released in the Middle East and Asia.

Mastercard

