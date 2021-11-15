ACI Worldwide's Network Intelligence Technology fights payment fraud

The new technology enables banks, processors, acquirers, and networks to augment fraud prevention strategies by allowing them to share industry-wide fraud signals by feeding their machine learning models and leveraging their machine learning technology. It offers industry players a hybrid approach towards fraud prevention, combining the strength of custom, proprietary signals and complementing them with signals exchanged within the consortium of industry participants.
ACI’s Network Intelligence Technology allows industry players to:
Consume, distribute, and exchange fraud signals without exposing raw data.
Adopt a hybrid approach towards fraud prevention, combining the strength of custom, proprietary signals with signals exchanged within the consortium.
Incorporate signals from third-party fraud intelligence sources.
Choose which insights to adopt into models and which to contribute to community findings.
Leverage individual signals rather than a single opaque model dominated by the largest contributor.
Create informative and contextually meaningful data features, focused on individual requirements.
Understand localised threats before they become endemic.
For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions