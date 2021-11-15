|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ACI Worldwide's Network Intelligence Technology fights payment fraud

Monday 15 November 2021 10:03 CET | News

US-based payment service provider ACI Worldwide has launched its proprietary Network Intelligence Technology as an integral part of ACI Fraud Management to combat real-time payment fraud.

The new technology enables banks, processors, acquirers, and networks to augment fraud prevention strategies by allowing them to share industry-wide fraud signals by feeding their machine learning models and leveraging their machine learning technology. It offers industry players a hybrid approach towards fraud prevention, combining the strength of custom, proprietary signals and complementing them with signals exchanged within the consortium of industry participants.

ACI’s Network Intelligence Technology allows industry players to:

  • Consume, distribute, and exchange fraud signals without exposing raw data.

  • Adopt a hybrid approach towards fraud prevention, combining the strength of custom, proprietary signals with signals exchanged within the consortium.

  • Incorporate signals from third-party fraud intelligence sources.

  • Choose which insights to adopt into models and which to contribute to community findings.

  • Leverage individual signals rather than a single opaque model dominated by the largest contributor.

  • Create informative and contextually meaningful data features, focused on individual requirements.

  • Understand localised threats before they become endemic.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital identity, product launch, fraud prevention, ACI Worldwide, machine learning, data sharing
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like