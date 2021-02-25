|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Solarisbank to offer fiat-to-crypto trading

Thursday 25 February 2021 09:49 CET | News

Germany-based Solarisbank has announced it will offer fiat-to-crypto trading and instant settlement from within its custody solution.
The fintech is building on its regulated crypto custody service with a brokerage and trading API. Custody is the first step into crypto for large regulated firms and Germany is one of the few places to offer a special crypto custody license via the financial regulator BaFIN. This has driven a hotbed of innovation with firms like Solarisbank.

Thanks to a close partnership with Luxembourg-based exchange Bitstamp, Solarisbank is offering ‘in-custody’ brokerage and instant settlement. This type of blockchain-enabled instantaneous swapping of crypto and fiat avoids strange situations as those seen in the recent case of Robinhood and GameStop.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: SolarisBank, blockchain, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency exchange, instant settlement
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like