Robinhood removes trading restrictions on stocks, including GameStop

Robinhood's website showed that the trading limit on GameStop's shares was set at 500, while for AMC the limit was set at 5,500 shares. Trading restrictions on a few other stocks had been lifted later. The online broker, one of the hottest venues in the recent retail-trading frenzy, had put temporary buying restrictions on a number of securities including Nokia, Express, as clearing house-mandated deposit requirements for equities increased ten-fold.
GameStop’s shares and others favoured recently by retail investors fell further on Thursday, while the US Treasury Secretary vowed to protect investors, but also said financial market regulators needed to fully understand the recent trading frenzy before taking any action.
