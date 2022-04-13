MoonPay raises USD 87 mln in funding round

Celebrities on the investor roster include Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber, Steve Aoki, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maria Sharapova, Diplo, Post Malone, Drake, Matthew McConaughey, Bruce Willis, Mindy Kaling, and Paris Hilton.
Late in 2021, the startup raised USD 555 million in a Series A round led by Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management that valued the company at USD 3.4 billion.
MoonPay describes itself as a sort of PayPal for the crypto economy, enabling transactions between individuals and crypto firms, such as purveyors on nonfungible tokens (NFTs). It’s designed to allow users to buy and sell digital assets and NFTs via credit and debit cards; Apple, Google or Samsung Pay; or bank accounts.
