Crypto payments infrastructure provider MoonPay closes USD 555 mln Series A

While crypto is still in its early stages, adoption is accelerating, and more traditional businesses are embracing its potential. The financing round, with participation from Blossom Capital, Thrive Capital, Paradigm, and NEA, brings MoonPay’s post-money valuation to USD 3.4 billion, enabling it to accelerate its global footprint.
Cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and blockchain technology hold the potential to transform the way governments, businesses, and individuals create, measure, transfer, and store value. While several obstacles impede widespread global adoption of these technologies, two of the biggest are an easy access on-ramp to convert fiat currency into digital assets and compliance with complex, global KYC and AML regulations.
MoonPay’s offering of KYC, payment processing, crypto liquidity and delivery, fraud prevention, regulatory licenses, ecosystem identity verification, and custom checkout flows provides support to businesses so that they, in turn, can offer their customers the ability to buy and sell digital assets. The company also helps consumers establish an identity that, once verified, can be used across the entire MoonPay ecosystem without having to repeat the onboarding process.
Beyond crypto, MoonPay’s NFT solution has been increasingly gaining traction in the NFT space that has seen explosive growth recently.
