Goldman Sachs provides Bitcoin-backed loan

The secured lending facility lent cash collateralised by Bitcoin owned by the borrower, a spokeswoman for the bank said. The deal was interesting to Goldman because of its structure and 24-hour risk management, she said in an email.
Wall Street banks are accelerating their crypto offerings after a surge in price and popularity overcame years of prior resistance. For Goldman, which traded its first over-the-counter Bitcoin options in March 2022 and has a digital-assets team, the step signals entry into a new business line that’s currently the domain of firms more specialised in crypto. Jefferies Financial Group is expanding banking services for crypto clients, while BlackRock joined a USD 400 million funding round in stablecoin firm Circle in April 2022. Boutique investment bank Cowen started a digital assets unit in March 2022, Bloomberg reports.
Some of the crypto-related products and services already offered by Wall Street include wealth management, trading, and investment banking. Lending to companies that provide virtual currencies as collateral is reportedly the next step, according to the co-president of Galaxy Digital Holdings. So far, crypto-friendly banks including Silvergate Capital have already provided USD loans backed by Bitcoin, Bloomberg concludes.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions