News

Circle raises an additional USD 400 mln

Monday 18 April 2022 15:25 CET | News

Payments fintech Circle has raised an additional USD 400 million in a funding round led by BlackRock, Fidelity, and Fin Capital, among others.

The global Internet finance company and issuer of digital stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) mentioned the round is expected to close in the Q2 of 2022, while also planning to expand its partnership with US-based investment management company BlackRock.

Circle’s new funding round comes two months after it was valued to USD 9 billion, following the agreement for new transaction terms with Concord Acquisition Corp. Circle also raised USD 440 million in a previous funding round, back in May 2021.

The strategic partnership with BlackRock, which manages an asset portfolio worth USD 10 trillion, allows both firms to explore the mainstream adoption of digital currencies and new ways through which USDC can be adopted in TradeFi capital markets applications. 

More: Link


Keywords: stablecoin, funding, online payments, payments infrastructure, partnership, virtual asset, digital assets, trading platform, trade finance
Categories: Cryptocurrencies
Companies: Circle
Countries: United States
Industry Events

