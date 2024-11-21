Subscribe
Crypto.com and Triple-A partner to simplify crypto payments

Thursday 21 November 2024 12:45 CET | News

Crypto.com and Triple-A have partnered to enable seamless crypto payments for online shoppers, offering merchants stable fiat settlements.

 

The collaboration will initially roll out in Singapore, allowing Crypto.com users to make purchases from various ecommerce merchants using cryptocurrency directly from their Crypto.com wallets. The initiative will also enable users to earn crypto rewards through these transactions. 

The partnership promises a streamlined checkout experience across multiple sectors, including fashion, luxury, travel, and gaming. Triple-A’s payment solution eliminates the need to convert cryptocurrency into fiat currency, offering a single-step process for users to complete their purchases. This approach is intended to make crypto payments more practical and efficient for everyday use. 

For merchants, the arrangement provides a way to tap into the growing market of cryptocurrency users without needing to handle or manage digital assets. Triple-A’s fully regulated system converts crypto payments into fiat currency immediately, ensuring that merchants receive their funds in their local currency by the next business day. This aims to protect merchants from the price volatility of digital assets while maintaining a predictable payment process.

 

Expanding crypto accessibility 

The partnership reflects both companies’ ambitions to make cryptocurrency a standard payment method. By removing conversion fees and simplifying the transaction process, the collaboration aims to empower consumers to use their crypto holdings directly for purchases. 

Commenting on the partnership, officials from Triple-A explained that the initiative allows merchants to integrate cryptocurrency as a payment option without the complexities of managing digital assets. They noted that Triple-A’s system ensures transactions are settled securely and predictably in fiat currency. 

In turn, officials from Crypto.com highlighted the company’s broader goal of integrating crypto payments into everyday scenarios. They stated that the partnership with Triple-A expands users’ shopping opportunities while offering cashback incentives to encourage crypto spending.

Keywords: cryptocurrency, partnership, digital payments, digital wallet
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Crypto.com, Triple-A
Countries: Singapore
