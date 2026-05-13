Triple-A CEO Eric Barbier shares practical advice on designing stablecoin payment flows, from acceptance to payouts, focused on the needs of real-world users.

We spend a lot of time in this industry talking about stablecoins – regulation, liquidity layers, infrastructure design.

But for the people actually using them, the conversation sounds very different. I was recently at a small industry gathering where the discussion shifted from fintech architecture to what businesses really care about. The contrast was clear. Institutions spoke about compliance frameworks and payment rails. Merchants focused on acceptance rates, fraud, and payout delays.

There is a third layer that is often absent from these closed-door discussions: end users. In 2024, we at Triple-A produced an extensive global digital currency ownership report that showed over 560 million people own cryptocurrencies. In 2026, that number has grown to 700 million people – 8.5% of the population. These users already hold digital dollars. What they want is straightforward: to use them easily, securely, and without unnecessary friction.

Stablecoins are already part of global commerce. The technology is here and is already solving real, practical challenges for institutions, businesses, and end users. The question is no longer whether stablecoins exist – it is how they are integrated. That’s where design becomes critical.

Designing acceptance beyond checkout

Stablecoin acceptance is often reduced to simply adding a new option at checkout. But businesses do not only focus on checkout and payment buttons, especially in cross-border trade or digital services. For them, payments are made when an invoice is issued, and a customer completes the transaction. These businesses are concerned with different questions: How much will we receive? In which currency? When will it settle? How will it appear in my accounts?

If stablecoins create additional steps or accounting confusion, the rate at which they are adopted will slow down. Not because customers are unwilling to use them, but because the process does not align with their daily operations. But when funds are directly settled in a company’s preferred currency, when reporting is clear, and when the payment follows the same financial controls as other methods, stablecoins cease to be a ‘crypto feature’ and behave more like a payment rail. That is when stablecoin acceptance can become scalable.

From inflows to outflows

When companies start accepting stablecoins as payment, they rarely stop there. They’ll likely start using them for payouts too. Many of the businesses we work with rely on us not only to accept stablecoins but also to manage outbound flows. As soon as funds start coming in through a new rail, businesses ask: How do we move them out efficiently?

For marketplaces, exporters, and global service providers, payouts are just as important as inflows. Sellers must be paid. Suppliers must be settled. Contractors expect predictability.

At Triple-A, our model reflects that reality. When a business accepts stablecoins, we ensure funds are converted and settled directly into its local currency account. If it also wants to pay out in stablecoins or convert between local currencies, we help to facilitate those payments, even across borders.

The objective is not to create a parallel treasury system, but to provide flexibility in how value moves in and out.

When pay-in and pay-out flows are designed together, stablecoins function as a two-way rail – not just as a way to collect funds, but a structured way to move value across a business.

Trust, compliance, and the path to infrastructure

In our experience, most businesses are not looking to build internal stablecoin expertise – at least not yet. They are focused on running their operations, and managing the nuances of blockchain monitoring, sanctions screening, regulatory interpretation, and liquidity routing is not their priority. Over time, stablecoin rails may become commoditised and embedded directly into corporate treasury stacks. But for now, many companies prefer to work with a regulated partner that can absorb that operational complexity. While stablecoins reduce friction, improve settlement speed, and corridor flexibility, they also introduce new responsibilities. Transparent conversion logic, clear reporting, and strong risk controls are not bonuses; they’re essentials.

This is where a payment partner like Triple-A can provide the expertise and discipline to help companies integrate stablecoin into their payment infrastructure.

Without discipline, scale cannot happen. And without scale, no payment method can become infrastructure.

From innovation to embedded rail

The stablecoin conversation is often focused on disruption, but the decision to adopt stablecoin is actually more pragmatic.

Merchants want better economics.

End users want security and global acceptance.

Institutions want to ensure money movements are compliant and transparent.

The technology may be new, but it has been specifically designed to fit into global commerce, not to disrupt it.

When acceptance and payouts are designed together, stablecoins go beyond innovation and become the plumbing of global commerce.

This editorial is part of the Global Stablecoins Report 2026. Explore how stablecoins are moving from hype to utility for banks, merchants, and fintechs.

About the author

Eric Barbier is the Founder and CEO of Triple-A, a globally licenced payments institution that specialises in stablecoin-based payment infrastructure. A serial entrepreneur with over 20 years’ experience in mobile and payments, he previously founded and scaled Mobile 365 (acquired by SAP) and the cross-border payments platform TransferTo (now Thunes and DTOne).

About Triple-A

Triple-A is a globally licenced financial institution that enables businesses to send, receive, and convert money through a unified platform that connects traditional banking rails with stablecoin infrastructure. Regulated in Singapore, the US, and Europe, Triple-A delivers compliant, real-time cross-border payments without requiring merchants to hold or manage cryptocurrencies directly.