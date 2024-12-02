



Zumo has implemented the financial promotions technical flow design approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.





The new regulation by the FCA mandates enhanced consumer protection measures, ensuring consumer confidence and security amidst a volatile backdrop where major players have paused their UK operations. The FCA recently expressed concern that many of the 150 unregistered crypto firms with UK customers have yet to even respond to the regulator.





The press release highlights Zumo's readiness and exemplifies a timely response to the changing financial promotions landscape, characterised by a smooth user experience. Zumo’s financial promotions technical flow is now also available through the company’s B2B API to support unregistered firms while remaining compliant after 8 October 2023.









About Zumo and its recent developments

Based in the UK, Zumo provides a Digital-asset-as-a-Service platform with the belief that everyone should have access to sustainable finance and that blockchain has the power to deliver this globally. Its mission is to provide a better planet for digital assets, delivering sustainable, accessible, and secure ways to unlock the benefits of web3.





As an enterprise-focused platform, Zumo’s API-based infrastructure offers a flexible and compliance-sensitive route to market, empowering fintechs, banks, asset managers, and brands to offer their clients the tools. Zumo’s infrastructure also powers the direct-to-consumer Zumo App, launched in the UK and registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).





In June 2023, Zumo launched a decarbonising digital assets solution for financial institutions. Named Oxygen, the solution was aimed at prioritising ESG. It was created in partnership with a renewable-energy-as-a-service company called Zero Labs, which specialises in programmable decarbonisation technologies. In 2022, the two companies received a grant from the UK’s national innovation agency, Innovate UK, to support their research efforts into the decarbonisation of digital assets.



