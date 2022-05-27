|
Zumo launches Crypto-as-a-Services

Friday 27 May 2022 12:07 CET | News

Germany-based crypto wallet and payments platform Zumo has launched a B2B ‘Crypto-as-a-Service’ solution that enables companies to offer crypto products and services to their customers.

Zumo Enterprise is an embedded crypto solution that allows fintechs and financial institutions to embed crypto within their existing infrastructure, offering a fast, flexible, low-barrier, and compliant route to market while opening up new revenue streams, attracting new customers and supporting customer retention.

Zumo Enterprise follows on from ZumoKit, a beta product released in 2021 to test out the proposition and was created amidst demand for crypto products and services, with worldwide adoption jumping by over 880% in 2021.Zumo Enterprise’s white-label solution is available via either API or SDK (Software Development Kit) to give businesses a blockchain-agnostic suite of tools. The new product also features an embedded ESG and net zero strategy.

Enterprise clients can leverage the solution to allow its users to hold, buy, sell, and send digital currencies, complete with wallets, exchange service, and managed onboarding and compliance.

Zumo has previously launched B2C Zumo App, a UK-registered cryptocurrency wallet that saw customer base grow by 25% month-on-month since the platform launched in August 2020.


