Zodia Markets announces a strategic partnership with Triple-A

The partnership aligns with the shared vision of both Triple-A and Zodia Markets to support innovation initiatives in the financial sector while respecting rigorous regulatory compliance standards. According to the official press release, the mutual goal of the two companies is to improve accessibility to digital assets for companies in a secure manner.

Zodia Markets, established in 2021 as a subsidiary of Standard Chartered, operates with a focus on emerging markets, particularly in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. In essence, the collaboration with Triple-A, a licensed digital currency payment institution holding approvals from the Central Bank of Singapore and the Central Bank of France for EU-wide operations, as well as registration with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), aims to facilitate faster and continuous global business transactions.

Representatives from Zodia Markets expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasising the potential for corporate clients to accept digital assets and stablecoins as payment for goods and services through Triple-A. They also highlighted the advantage of Zodia Markets' access to liquidity in multiple fiat currencies and wholesale FX liquidity, providing clients with the benefits of both fiat currencies and digital assets.

Officials from Triple-A emphasised their aim to redefine corporate engagement with digital assets by offering a user-friendly experience while maintaining top-tier compliance standards. They view the partnership as a commitment to empowering businesses with the necessary tools to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected global economy relying on stablecoins and digital currencies.

Other developments from Triple-A

In October 2023, Triple-A successfully secured USD 10 million in a Series A funding round, with Peak XV Partners taking the lead as the primary investor. Formerly recognised as Sequoia India & South East Asia, Peak XV Partners spearheaded the funding round, and strategic investor Shorooq Partners, a technology investor in the Middle East and North Africa, also participated.

In the company press release, officials from Triple-A, expressed their belief in the transformative potential of stablecoins and other digital currencies in cross-border transactions. They also talked about the company's mission to offer a comprehensive suite of products for businesses to manage and transfer funds globally.

Triple-A specialises in the facilitation of rapid and continuous global transactions, mitigating currency volatility risks. The company's operations are conducted around-the-clock, ensuring accessibility and adherence to strict regulatory compliance standards.

