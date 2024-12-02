Zodia Custody joins the Canton Foundation

Zodia Custody has launched a custody solution to support Canton Coin (CC), the native token of Canton Network.

Zodia Custody is a digital assets platform backed by Standard Chartered, Northern Trust, SBI Holdings, National Australia Bank, and Emirates NBD. The Canton Network is a public blockchain designed to enable simple and secure transactions for the world’s financial players to transact between siloed financial systems for tokenised assets and smart contracts. By providing support for CC, Zodia unlocks a key component of the network’s infrastructure, allowing participants in the Canton ecosystem to scale their operations.

Joining the Canton Foundation

As its clients are increasingly demanding secure access to crypto innovation, Zodia’s support for CC aims to provide a gateway to a network that aims to transform the way institutions interact. Joining the Canton Foundation allowed Zodia to better cater to its clients’ needs, ensuring that the infrastructure evolves with the industry’s standards of security and capital efficiency.

CC is key to joining the network, as it is a decentralised infrastructure backed by global institutions such as Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, and Microsoft. In addition to CC support, Zodia Custody has also joined the Canton Foundation, giving it a voice in the network’s governance.

Zodia will also eliminate custody fees for CC, planning to feature the token in its recently announced rewards programme, offering clients the opportunity to increase their utility on the network. This is part of Zodia Custody’s plan to become the institutional gateway to the network of networks that is Canton.

Zodia’s secure infrastructure will be deployed across the network, including custody solutions for CC and network validator support, as well as future novel native Canton application deployments. Leveraging the platform’s expertise in TradFi and crypto, Canton Foundation projects that it will increase the value of its ecosystem.