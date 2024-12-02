ZBD secures EMI licence and teams with ClearBank

ZBD has secured an Electronic Money Institution licence in the Netherlands, aiming to expand its digital payment offerings across the European Economic Area.

The company will now be able to provide fiat-related services, including storing and transferring e-money, issuing debit cards, and introducing virtual IBANs for business and consumer use.

This follows regulatory clearance ZBD received in December 2024 under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), making it one of the early firms in the European Union to gain such approval. With both EMI and MiCAR authorisations in place, ZBD is now permitted to operate a range of fiat and crypto payment services across the EEA.

Fiat and Bitcoin integration through ClearBank

As part of its expansion under the new regulatory framework, ZBD has partnered with ClearBank to support its operations in the EU and EEA. Under the arrangement, ClearBank will provide both operational and safeguarding accounts, which are necessary for handling business expenses and client funds. This integration will enable ZBD users to maintain euro balances in addition to Bitcoin, further supporting cross-platform transactions within its ecosystem.

A representative from ZBD noted that obtaining the EMI licence marked a significant step in extending the company’s footprint in the European payments space. The official added that by combining Bitcoin-focused infrastructure with fiat-based services, the firm is aiming to support more integrated financial activity within interactive entertainment environments.

ZBD’s product strategy involves enabling cross-game and cross-platform fund transfers, allowing users, for example, to spend euros in one game and earn Bitcoin rewards in another. The integration with ClearBank will support these functions by facilitating real-time payment processing and safeguarding compliance.

Officials from ClearBank said the partnership reflects an alignment in providing compliant and scalable banking solutions. They expressed support for ZBD’s ambitions to combine elements of traditional finance with the speed and efficiency of newer technologies like the Lightning Network.

The EMI licence positions ZBD to introduce a new set of financial tools to its users, particularly in the gaming sector. The firm's stated goal is to streamline how value moves across digital platforms, leveraging both regulated fiat services and crypto infrastructure.