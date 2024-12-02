Currency.com, a global digital finance provider, has revealed its intention to incorporate AI into its operations, development, and compliance processes.

Currency.com caters to businesses, enterprise clients, and individuals, supporting various financial needs such as digital asset management and multi-currency operations. The platform facilitates easy crypto transactions, ensuring flexibility and transparency while operating in over 100 countries with strong regulatory compliance, including licenses in the US, EU, and the Middle East.

Empowering financial solutions for all

Currency.com aims to create a financial platform that is more responsive, scalable, and secure. The company is currently exploring the integration of intelligent systems across its internal operations, development pipelines, and workflows.

The easiest way to buy and sell crypto - Currency.com is investigating the use of AI in its DevOps, frontend, and QA processes. Initial trials have shown a significant reduction in development cycles, decreasing them from several weeks to just hours. The goal extends beyond efficiency; it includes scalability, personalisation, and a faster response to client and regulatory demands.

To support this transformation, the company has launched a pilot program in collaboration with ComplyControl, a provider of AI-driven compliance and risk management solutions. The purpose of this pilot is to explore how intelligent systems can optimise crucial functions, including sanctions screening, adverse media detection, and regulatory gap analysis. These features are especially important as Currency.com expands its presence in the US while continuously refining its compliance with established regulations, such as the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework in Europe.

This collaboration with ComplyControl marks the beginning of a much broader journey for Currency.com. The company aims to simplify the buying and selling of cryptocurrency through an AI-driven strategy designed to create a cohesive financial platform. This platform aspires to integrate payments, investments, and cryptocurrency services into a single, secure, and user-friendly experience.