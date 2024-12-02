Young Platform has launched in Europe as a crypto-native neobank designed to align with EU’s upcoming MiCA regulation.

The company was founded in 2018 in Italy, and it operated as a regulated crypto exchange until recently. With this expansion into broader financial services based around digital assets, Young Platform plans to grow worldwide. The neobank was valued at USD 143.29 million in 2024, and it projects to reach USD 3.4 trillion by 2032.

New services for Young Platform’s users

As Europe leads the sector with a 37.75% share, MiCA introduces a new framework for crypto asset licencing, consumer protection, and transparency. Italy’s deadline for adoption has been postponed until December 30th, yet Young Platform has already completed two pre-filing reports with Consob and the Bank of Italy. The dossiers anticipate clarifications and requests, ensuring the company if prepared for its formal filing.

This early preparation reflects the company’s mission to start operating under MiCA as soon as possible, offering its clients reassurance that it follows a regulated framework designed for security. At launch, Young Platform’s services will include payment account and debit card with cashback rewards in the neobank’s native token, YNG, and an economic scarcity model for YNG, for long-term stability and utility for it. Additionally, the bank will offer regulated perpetual features, offering users access to new trading opportunities under proper oversight.

Compliance and transparency are core values for Young Platform, and all transactions are handles through selected European banking partners for traceability and clarity. Security is powered with blockchain intelligence tools made to protect user funds, and EU and GDPR data protection rules ensure responsible handling of personal information. These measures aim to create a platform where user can manage payments and investment safely.

The company believes that the future of finance doesn’t come from traditional banks adding crypto as a side product, but from ecosystems that build banking services on crypto frameworks.