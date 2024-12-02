Yield App partners with Volt to improve crypto accessibility

Following this partnership, Yield App customers received the ability to buy instantly buy cryptocurrency directly with their bank, thanks to the integration of Volt’s pan-European Open Banking solution. This is a streamlined two-step process with links to more than 1,800 banks across the continent, which allows clients to authorise transactions with just face ID or biometric authentication from their banking app.

According to ffnews.com, Open Banking-powered on-ramping was created on the building blocks of legacy payment solutions, and it is able to provide a faster, easier and more secure way to invest. With this partnership, Yield App aims to make sure that its clients will benefit from a seamless experience whenever they interact with the company’s complete product suite. These products were designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralised finance with crypto-structured solutions.

Yield App representatives cited by ffnews.com talked about the Open Banking solutions and their potential to help retail crypto investors. They also emphasised that their partnership with Volt will add additional payment options on the Yield App, which will allow clients to unlock the full potential of their digital assets.

Other recent Volt partnerships

In April 2023, Volt collaborated with Shoplazza to allow merchants to accept cross-border Open Banking payments in the EU, the UK, and Brazil. This integration was targeted at merchants in Hong Kong, Singapore, and China, and it represented a step forward for Shoplazza in its goals to help more product-focused ecommerce businesses reach lucrative non-domestic markets.

Shoplazza representatives expressed their hopes that the integration of Volt will encourage more merchants to expand into Europe and beyond, with Open Banking technology offering a safer, faster, and more cost-effective means to reach new customers.

Volt also worked with cryptocurrency exchange Coinmama in March 2023 to support real-time crypto payments in Europe and Brazil. This collaboration is in sync with Coinmana’s expansion endeavours, as the company is looking to increase its coverage in key European markets by enabling real-time deposits and payouts for customers buying and selling cryptocurrencies.

Volt’s pan-European Open Banking solution for account-to-account payments can be leveraged by Coinmama to improve the speed and ease of on-ramp and off-ramp experiences for its clients. When compared to legacy payment methods for cryptocurrency trading that can take days to settle and can even end up being blocked by some banks, Open Banking payments eliminate friction and improve user experience.