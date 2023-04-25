Shoplazza partners with Volt

Targeted at merchants in Hong Kong, Singapore, and China, the integration marks an important milestone for Shoplazza in its mission to help more product-focused ecommerce businesses reach lucrative non-domestic markets. Shoplazza hopes its integration of Volt will encourage more merchants to expand into Europe and beyond, with Open Banking technology providing a faster, safer, and more cost-effective means to reach new customers.
Shoplazza hopes its integration of Volt will encourage more merchants to expand into Europe and beyond, with Open Banking technology providing a faster, safer, and more cost-effective means to reach new customers.
The partnership also reveals Volt’s potential as an ecommerce platform plug-in, with its checkout continuing to gain rapid traction among both online retailers and consumers. The former are taking advantage of everything from real-time settlements to Open Banking as a card payment recovery tool, while the latter are quickly becoming loyal to the lightning-fast ‘Pay by Bank’ experience.
Volt’s Open Banking capabilities will enable Shoplazza’s merchants to receive real-time account-to-account (A2A) payments from customers across Europe, the UK, and Brazil via a virtual IBAN, with merchants able to sweep settled funds into their local accounts. This cross-border capability – available via a single API integration – is what Shoplazza needed from an Open Banking provider as part of its expansion plans.
Merchants will also have access to Connect, Volt’s cash management engine, which tracks payments from initiation to receipt and provides confirmation of funds – essential functionality that isn’t a given with all open banking payment providers.
Brazil is expected to be the world’s 10th-fastest-growing country in retail ecommerce sales in 2023, after Mexico.
For global brands, the buoyancy of Brazil’s ecommerce channel may seem like good news. It’s worth bearing in mind however that Brazil’s ecommerce landscape has its own idiosyncrasies and you’ll need to approach it in the right way if you’re to make a success there.Its financial infrastructure is unique even in Latin America. For example, Brazilians expect to be able to pay for larger purchases in instalments via credit card. In 2018, just under half of online purchases were paid for in instalments. You’ll need to be able to extend customer credit to your audience if you’re to penetrate Brazil. If you’re unsure about doing this one option is to try a partnership with a bank.
However, Volt has already integrated Brazil’s domestic instant payments network Pix – and established its physical presence in São Paulo – as it builds upon its real-time payments solutions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions