XRP Ledger has partnered with Linklogis to optimise China’s supply chain finance, enabling tokenization, instant settlement, and global trade efficiency.

As global trade finance continues to expand, the integration of the XRP Ledger marks an important shift toward blockchain-based settlement systems. This integration aims to optimise trade finance flows with tokenized invoices, real-time settlement, and an improved way of adoption in blockchain technology.

The partnership between the XRP Ledger and Linklogis focuses on tokenizing trade assets, including invoices and receivables. By turning these assets into digital tokens, businesses can unlock liquidity and enable more efficient transactions. Both companies emphasise that this method aims to optimise efficiency and reduce delays in global trade finance.

The XRP Ledger system will optimise the instant settlement of these digital assets. This will enable faster cross-border payments while lowering operational costs. The speed and affordability of XRPL’s settlement system are expected to benefit global supply chains, which often involve complex, time-sensitive transactions.

Additionally, Linklogis intends to simplify the settlement process for exporters, importers, and financiers by integrating its financial infrastructure with XRPL.

As part of this initiative, both companies have committed to developing new products on XRPL, including stablecoin-based settlement systems and innovative contract platforms that can bring supply-chain real-world assets (RWAs) into tokenized form.

Data from RWA.xyz has indicated that the network’s tokenized RWA volume climbed 22.41% in July 2025, reaching approximately USD 305.8 million.

Expanding the crypto services’ portfolio

In August 2025, SWIFT conducted tests involving XRP Ledger and Hedera’s Hashgraph for cross-border payments. The goal of these tests was to improve the integration of blockchain technology with existing banking systems. Additionally, using ISO 20022 guidelines could have transformed the way money was transferred and received globally. Both XRP and HBAR were designed for fast, scalable, and energy-efficient cross-border payments.