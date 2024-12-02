X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced a major update that integrates advanced financial tracking features directly into the app’s timeline.

This update is designed to allow users to monitor cryptocurrency movements and stock price fluctuations in real time, improving convenience for traders and investors.

The feature, known as Smart Cashtags, enables users to specify particular assets or smart contracts when posting a ticker. Once shared, users can simply tap on the ticker within the timeline to view current updates for the associated crypto or stock. This eliminates the need to navigate away from the platform, simplifying access to vital market information.

Continuous crypto tracking for investors

With cryptocurrency markets operating 24/7 and global stock exchanges experiencing rapid fluctuations, real-time monitoring has become essential for investors. Data shows that the total market capitalisation is above USD 3 trillion and trading volumes are around USD 112 billion in 24 hours. Meanwhile, global stock markets handle trillions of dollars in transactions daily, making timely access to market data crucial for informed decision-making.

X’s Smart Cashtags are intended to provide users with instantaneous insights into these markets. The feature supports monitoring across multiple assets simultaneously, ensuring that users can stay updated on price changes without relying on third-party tools. According to internal reports, hundreds of billions of dollars are influenced daily by financial information shared on X, underscoring the platform’s role in global market communication.

Accessibility and user engagement

The update also emphasises accessibility. Users can track asset performance continuously, without restrictions on specific times or intervals. This functionality allows investors to react quickly to market volatility and make timely trading decisions.

X has also positioned itself as a hub for financial information. Analytics reveal that posts related to stocks and cryptocurrency receive significantly higher engagement compared to general content, with the platform’s financial community actively sharing insights and analysis in real time. By embedding tracking tools within the timeline, X aims to increase both user interaction and the speed at which market-moving information is disseminated.

The introduction of Smart Cashtags represents a significant step toward integrating social media and financial technology. As market participants increasingly rely on real-time data for investment decisions, platforms that combine communication with actionable insights gain a strategic advantage.

X plans a public rollout of these tools in February 2025, following internal testing and feedback collection. The company anticipates that the feature will improve user engagement while supporting informed investment decisions across global markets.