The State of Wyoming has worked with Fireblocks to launch the Frontier Stable Token, making it the first US state to issue a government-backed stablecoin.

The token, introduced on seven blockchain networks simultaneously, is managed by the Wyoming Stable Token Commission and backed by US dollars and short-term treasuries, with a statutory requirement for 2% overcollateralisation.

The initiative was developed to provide a secure and transparent digital settlement option for individuals, businesses, and institutions. According to Wyoming officials, the token is intended to create a regulated model that other states and government entities could potentially follow.

Technology partner and regulatory framework

To support the launch, Wyoming selected Fireblocks to provide tokenisation and custody infrastructure. The platform was chosen through a competitive procurement process and was responsible for enabling minting, burning, and multi-chain distribution of the token. Fireblocks’ system relies on multi-party computation (MPC) technology and layered policy controls, which the company states are designed to align with institutional risk and compliance standards.

The project moved from contract signing to deployment in less than three months, with full mainnet availability achieved in under a year, which is a relatively short timeline for a public-sector initiative that required procurement procedures, oversight, and regulatory review. Representatives from Wyoming’s Stable Token Commission highlighted that this demonstrated how a government body could adopt blockchain without compromising regulatory safeguards.

FRNT will also be accessible through Wyoming-domiciled exchange Kraken in the near future, expanding its availability. Officials from Wyoming noted that the project is intended to serve not only as a payment tool but also as a potential model for treasury functions, disbursements, and cross-border settlement.