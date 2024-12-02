The collaboration will integrate OpenPayd’s banking and payment network into Wincent’s operations, aiming to improve fiat transaction capabilities for institutional clients. By leveraging OpenPayd’s network, which serves over 200 digital asset businesses, Wincent gains access to instant global fund transfers between counterparties within the ecosystem.

Improved liquidity and cross-platform transactions

The integration of OpenPayd’s payment infrastructure is expected to improve liquidity and streamline cross-platform fiat transactions for Wincent and its partners. OpenPayd’s always-on system is designed to facilitate real-time payments, reducing delays in institutional money movement.

A representative from Wincent stated that ensuring speed, reliability, and liquidity access is essential for the company’s institutional operations. The partnership with OpenPayd, according to the representative, provides immediate access to fiat payment rails and a network optimised for digital asset transactions.

Officials from OpenPayd highlighted the growing institutional demand for compliant and scalable financial infrastructure in digital asset markets. They noted that such collaborations play a key role in enabling efficient, embedded financial services that align with the fast-paced nature of the sector.





More information about OpenPayd

OpenPayd provides API-driven financial infrastructure, offering global banking and payment services. The platform supports a range of financial operations, including payment accounts, trading services, and Open Banking solutions, all accessible through a single API. With an expanding network of international banking partners, OpenPayd aims to support digital businesses with scalable payment solutions.

In October 2024, B2C2, a crypto-native liquidity provider, announced the integration of OpenPayd’s Embedded Finance features into its global instant settlement network.

At the time, officials from B2C2 stated that while traditional banking networks have been reliable for conventional financial markets, they struggled to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving digital asset sector. By partnering with OpenPayd and leveraging its Embedded Finance infrastructure, B2C2 aimed to bridge the gap between traditional and digital markets. This collaboration enabled institutional clients to transfer fiat currency as efficiently as they do with digital assets.