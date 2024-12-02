LATAM-based VelaFi has partnered with Noah, a stablecoin-driven payment network, to expand access to virtual EUR and USD accounts with real-time settlement.

VelaFi is a provider of stablecoin-based financial infrastructure for companies operating in emerging markets and fragmented systems. Backed by Galactic Holdings, it allows for cross-border payments and operational growth through a secure platform, helping businesses expand without unnecessary friction.

A shift in how businesses move funds internationally

The partnership unifies VelaFi’s regulatory-grade infrastructure and regional presence in the LATAM region with Noah’s globally licensed stablecoin rails for virtual accounts, FX, and cross-border payouts. The two companies aim to contribute to international finance with compliance and borderless payments for businesses navigating complex global markets.

The alliance comes as tablecoins are surging, growing from USD 160 billion in 2024 to more than USD 250 billion in 2025. In LATAM, the B2B cross-border transactions market is expected to reach USD 57 billion by 2030 as institutions increasingly demand efficient and compliant ways to scale across regions. VelaFi and Noah want to take advantage of this growth to support businesses with new services.

VelaFi’s clients will gain access to more than 70 international payment pathways driven by Noah’s global infrastructure, including USD and EUR virtual accounts for faster and cost-effective settlements using USDC and EURC. Payouts are available in local currencies across multiple geographies, and the integration will improve treasury, foreign exchange management, and cash flow visibility for users operating in regions like Mexico, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Additionally, Noah will strengthen its presence in Latin America, leveraging VelaFi’s regulatory-compliant infrastructure and growing enterprise client base. The expansion highlights the company’s commitment to offering simple global financial connectivity, starting with markets such as Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia, enabling enterprises to move money with speed, transparency, and increased control. This will enable the market to move beyond traditional tools for international transfers, offering institutions features that were unavailable before, such as real-time, transparent, and fast solutions.